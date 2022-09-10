Ladies of the Lake donate to hospital foundation

The Ladies of the Lake Cancer Support Team has made another donation to the Community Memorial Hospital Foundation. Having just donated $7,000 this past spring, they recently supported the cancer care fund with a $3,000 check.

“We had a hugely successful yard sale in June,” said Ladies of the Lake Treasurer Sandy Burch. “The donations from the community were phenomenal. We also had very well-supported bunco games every month, and our cookbook sales are going well. Everyone is so generous, so we want to pass that on.”

The Ladies of the Lake is a service organization that benefits cancer patients in the five counties surrounding Lake Gaston in Virginia and North Carolina. The group decided to donate the proceeds from the events to the CMH Foundation to keep the funds raised in the community.

“We are so thankful for their kind and generous hearts,” Radiation and Medical Oncology Director Teresa Collins said. “They all are amazing individuals.”

Funds will go to patients in our community that need extra help with transportation and medications.