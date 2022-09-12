Weekend crash claims the lives of three Lunenburg County residents

Three Lunenburg County residents are dead and the Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that claimed their lives on Saturday night, Sept. 10, in Nottoway County.

According to VSP, the crash occurred at 9:01 p.m. at the intersection of West Colonial Trail and Cellar Creek Rd.

VSP said a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling south on Cellar Creek Rd. when it failed to stop for the posted stop sign. The vehicle pulled onto West Colonial Trail and into the path of a westbound tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer swerved in an attempt to avoid the Honda, but the two vehicles collided. The Honda came to rest in the median.

The Honda’s male driver, 61-year-old Lunenburg County resident Francisco Joseph Allen, 61, of Kenbridge, and two passengers – Jacinta Maria Rosa Sanchez, 19, of Kenbridge, and Robert Eugene Pennington, 41, of Kenbridge – all died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Randy Lee Marable of Saxe, Va., was not injured in the crash.