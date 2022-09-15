Bivalent boosters now offered at health departments

The Piedmont Health District is now offering the updated, FDA-approved COVID-19 bivalent boosters.

The boosters offered include Pfizer-BioNTech for those 12 years and up and Moderna for those 18 years and up. Anyone 12 years of age and older may receive an updated booster if it has been at least 2 months since completing the primary series or receiving any booster. These updated boosters target the original SARS-CoV-2 strain as well as the currently circulating omicron subvarients to provide protection against serious illness.

“We know that being vaccinated and boosted provides significant protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death. We also know that a certain kind of immunity – number of antibodies – rises with each booster to add protection but then decreases over several months. What we don’t know is how long protection against severe disease from other forms of immunity created by infection or vaccination may last.” Piedmont Health District Director Maria Almond, MPH, MD. “This updated booster provides a chance to increase those antibodies, particularly for those who may already have a weakened immune system due to older age or chronic illness.”

All local health departments are administering COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for those 6 months old and up at our vaccination clinics. All COVID-19 vaccinations are free. Walk-ins are welcome; however, appointments are preferred. All immunization clinics run from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

THE CLINIC SCHEDULE IS AS FOLLOWS:

Charlotte Co. – Monday, (434) 542-5251

Nottoway Co. – Monday, (434) 645-7595

Lunenburg Co. – Tuesday, (434) 696-2346

Prince Edward Co. – Tuesday, (434) 392-8187

Amelia Co. – Wednesday, (804) 561-2711

Cumberland Co. – Thursday, (804) 492-4661

Buckingham Co. – Thursday, (434) 969-4244