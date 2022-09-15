Crowning a Queen: The Kenston Forest Homecoming Court
Published 9:20 am Thursday, September 15, 2022
BLACKSTONE – Kenston Forest School will celebrate homecoming on Friday, Sept. 23, with one of the senior princesses named as this year’s homecoming queen. The queen will be announced during halftime of the football game that night.
Here’s a look at all of the princesses who make up this year’s court.
Eighth Grade:
- Addison Craven – daughter of Christopher Thompson and April Craven of Kenbridge
- Ainsley Dooley – daughter of Charles & Grace Dunn of Boydton, Greg Dooley & Brittany Cross of South Hill
- Ryan Wilhelm – daughter of Mark and Dawn Wilhelm of Crewe
Ninth Grade:
- Bryce Davidson – daughter of Matt and Brook Davidson and Bonnie Davidson, all of Blackstone
- Madeline Doerhoff – daughter of Geoffrey Doerhoff of Bracey and Philippa Woleslagle of Colonial Heights
- Makayla Andusko – daughter of Christopher and Lisa Andusko of McKenney
Tenth Grade:
- Libby Calhoun – daughter of Buck and Angie Calhoun of South Hill
- Lacy Hall – daughter of Keith and Nanette Hall of Moseley
- Mary Katelyn Hite – daughter of John and Kristin Hite of Kenbridge
Eleventh Grade:
- Mackenzie Harmon – daughter of Johnny and Robin Harmon of Blackstone
- Kirsten Jackson – daughter of Frankie and Stephanie Jackson of Crewe
- Joselynn Long – daughter of Joy Hauser-Long of Blackstone
Twelfth Grade:
- Ellie Long – daughter of James and April Long of Kenbridge and Ben and Riki West of Blackstone
- Hanna Mahaney – daughter of John B. and Patricia Mahaney of Kenbridge
- Avery Tucker – daughter of John and Mary Tucker of Dinwiddie
- Rylie Wilkerson – daughter of Bill and Tonya Wilkerson of Crewe
Kenston Forest will play Greenbrier Christian Academy for homecoming on Friday, Sept. 23. It you plan on going, kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Kavaliers have a 2-2 record on the season, after losing on the road against Covenent 58-8 on Sept. 9. This week marks another game on the road, as Kenston travels to take on Rappahannock County, which is 1-2 on the season.