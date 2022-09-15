Crowning a Queen: The Kenston Forest Homecoming Court

BLACKSTONE – Kenston Forest School will celebrate homecoming on Friday, Sept. 23, with one of the senior princesses named as this year’s homecoming queen. The queen will be announced during halftime of the football game that night.

Here’s a look at all of the princesses who make up this year’s court.

Eighth Grade:

Addison Craven – daughter of Christopher Thompson and April Craven of Kenbridge

Ainsley Dooley – daughter of Charles & Grace Dunn of Boydton, Greg Dooley & Brittany Cross of South Hill

Ryan Wilhelm – daughter of Mark and Dawn Wilhelm of Crewe

Ninth Grade:

Bryce Davidson – daughter of Matt and Brook Davidson and Bonnie Davidson, all of Blackstone

Madeline Doerhoff – daughter of Geoffrey Doerhoff of Bracey and Philippa Woleslagle of Colonial Heights

Makayla Andusko – daughter of Christopher and Lisa Andusko of McKenney

Tenth Grade:

Libby Calhoun – daughter of Buck and Angie Calhoun of South Hill

Lacy Hall – daughter of Keith and Nanette Hall of Moseley

Mary Katelyn Hite – daughter of John and Kristin Hite of Kenbridge

Eleventh Grade:

Mackenzie Harmon – daughter of Johnny and Robin Harmon of Blackstone

Kirsten Jackson – daughter of Frankie and Stephanie Jackson of Crewe

Joselynn Long – daughter of Joy Hauser-Long of Blackstone

Twelfth Grade:

Ellie Long – daughter of James and April Long of Kenbridge and Ben and Riki West of Blackstone

Hanna Mahaney – daughter of John B. and Patricia Mahaney of Kenbridge

Avery Tucker – daughter of John and Mary Tucker of Dinwiddie

Rylie Wilkerson – daughter of Bill and Tonya Wilkerson of Crewe

Kenston Forest will play Greenbrier Christian Academy for homecoming on Friday, Sept. 23. It you plan on going, kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Kavaliers have a 2-2 record on the season, after losing on the road against Covenent 58-8 on Sept. 9. This week marks another game on the road, as Kenston travels to take on Rappahannock County, which is 1-2 on the season.