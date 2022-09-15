DAR prepares for ‘Constitution Week’

Constitution Week commemorates the signing on Sept. 17, 1787, of the United States Constitution. The observance runs annually from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23. It was officially enacted in 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower from a congressional resolution petitioned by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The William Taylor Chapter of the DAR promotes Constitution Week by the distribution in area schools and libraries of many materials that focus on the importance of the role of the Constitution. This includes patriotic pictures for the students to color, bookmarks,and patriotic posters for classroom display.