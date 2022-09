Lunenburg Community Calendar for the week of Sept. 16

Lunenburg community calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

SEPTEMBER 16

MUSIC IN THE PARK – The Feature Attraction Band will perform under the pavilion at the Victoria Railroad Park on Railroad Avenue. The concert is free and music begins at 6 p.m. at the park, located directly behind the Victoria Fire and Rescue building.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – Central Lunenburg High will play host to William Campbell. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the school, located at 131 Kenbridge Victoria Road in Victoria.

SEPTEMBER 17

LUNENBURG SWAP – The Lunenburg Swap will start at 9 a.m. at Stagecoach Stop, located at 1650 Kenbridge Victoria Road, Victoria.

FALL HARVEST FESTIVAL – The Fall Festival Vendor Fair and the 100th anniversary celebration of Kenbridge School starts at 11 a.m. That’ll be held inside the Kenbridge Community Center, located at 511 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge.

GRIEF, TRAUMA & SUBSTANCE ABUSE SESSION — The Women’s Ministry at New Galilee Baptist Church will sponsor a free “Grief, Trauma and Substance Abuse” session on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the People’s Community Center, 1021 Tidewater Avenue in Victoria. Ms. Wanda Freeman-Abbott from Abbott Counseling Center in Emporia will be the facilitator. Other presenters include a representative from the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office and a member of Cross-Road Community Service Board.

SEPTEMBER 18-20

REVIVAL SERVICES — Victoria Christian Church, located at 2100 Lee Avenue in Victoria, will hold revival services starting on Sunday, Sept. 18 and going through Tuesday, Sept. 20. On Sunday, services begin at 11 a.m. and continue nightly, Sunday through Tuesday, at 7 p.m. Rev. Mike Osborne will deliver the message each night. He is a former pastor at Victoria Baptist Church who now serves as executive pastor at The Heights Baptist Church in Colonial Heights. There will be special music each night and childcare for children age 5 and under.

SEPTEMBER 20

GUEST SPEAKER – Victoria Church of the Nazarene, located at 1712 Main Street in Victoria, will host a special guest on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Shannon Smith, who’s worked as a missionary to China, will speak about her travels and time in Asia. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will be held in the church’s fellowship hall. A love offering will be received.

SEPTEMBER 24

LIVE BLUEGRASS MUSIC — Kenbridge Auditorium will host Mark Wallace and Carolina Connection on Saturday, Sept. 24. The concert will begin at 7 p.m., with tickets $10 each. Kids 12 and under get in free. You can buy tickets at Smith’s Pharmacy and Hood Brothers in advance. This is sponsored by the Kenbridge Recreation Committee, with all proceeds going to Kenbridge gym renovations.

SEPTEMBER 25

FREE CONCERT/SEE YOU AT THE POLE – There will be a ‘See You at the Pole’ Rally on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Kenbridge Baptist Church parking lot, located at 500 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge. There will be free pizza and a performance by musical group Mars Hill. If it rains, the event will be held in the church’s fellowship hall.

OCTOBER 1

MOVIE UNDER THE STARS – The next “Movie Under The Stars” at Central Lunenburg High School will be the Disney film “Hocus Pocus” on Saturday, Oct. 1. The free movie begins at 7 p.m., with popcorn, pizza, candy and drinks available to buy. The event will be at the campus art complex.

ONGOING

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.