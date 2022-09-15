Robert Eugene “Bobby” Pennington, 41 of Kenbridge, unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 10, as a passenger in a fatal car accident. “Bobby” as you would know him, was the youngest of Everett and Nancy Pennington’s three children.

We remember most fondly his time as Bob the Barber, a local fixture in the Town of Kenbridge over the last 8 years. Bobby was the owner and sole proprietor of his beloved barbershop. Many will have had the pleasure of seeing his joy as he cut hair, always with a smile and good conversation. Some might better remember him as a baseball player in his youth, or a deer hunter in the fall or fishing at the family pond. Occasionally you might have seen him with his ever-present companion, his dog, Lucky. Many know him as a relative or simply as a friend. We remember him today as our boy, working on his life, working to improve himself and overcome the challenges that life brings to all of us with an infectious laugh and a deep personal faith.

He is survived by his parents, Everett Lee Pennington and Nancy Abernathy Pennington; his brother, Everett Lee “Buddy” Pennington Jr.; his sister, Bonnie P. Johnson and husband, Steve; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was a member of Kenbridge Baptist Church where a celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Kenbridge Baptist Church, P.O. Box 445, Kenbridge, VA 23944 or to the Southside SPCA, 797 Starlight Lane, Kenbridge, VA 23974 or Lunenburg Ministries, P.O. Box 1110, Kenbridge, VA 23944.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements. www. clarkefh.com.