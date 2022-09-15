Suspects questioned in school break-in

Just a month into the new school year, which school administrators hoped would be normal, has started less than expected.

Last Tuesday, Sept. 6, students were held on buses while the Kenbridge Elementary School was searched following a weekend compromise of the building.

“Upon arrival at school this morning, the school administration realized that the school had been compromised.” Lunenburg County Public School (LCPS) Superintendent Charles Berkley Jr., said in a Sept. 6 interview. “The administration has done a thorough search of the building, and currently, they are making sure that the premises are secure.”

Just this week, on Sunday evenings, school administration announced the abrupt closure of schools on Monday, Sept. 12, following an online threat and at the recommendation of the Lunenburg Sheriff’s Office.

Though it is unclear at this time if the Labor Day weekend incident and Monday’s incident are related, Berkley said both the Kenbridge Police Department and LCPS school resource officers had investigated the incident.

According to Berkley, security camera footage led to the individuals’ questioning.

“They questioned some individuals and have gotten a confession, but no arrests have been made,” Berkley said. “There was no entry into the building and no damages to the premises.”