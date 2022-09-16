Bark in the Park returns to Sailor’s Creek

The staff at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host their fourth annual “Bark in the Park” later this month.

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Visitor Center. People are invited to celebrate National Public Lands Day with some pet-friendly activities. They can hike a trail with four-legged friends, enjoy a doggy splash pad and have their picture taken with their pet at the Doggie Photo Booth.

Also during the event, two K-9 teams will perform demonstrations and area rescue agencies will be on hand with animals eligible for adoption. Donations for local shelters are also welcome during the event.

This is free to the public, but there are a few rules and suggestions people are asked to follow. First, guests are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. All pets, meanwhile, must be on a leash not over 6 feet long and under immediate control at all times. Now this is a weather dependent program, meaning that in case of rain or other bad weather, it will be canceled.

For more information, please contact the park office at (804) 561-7510 or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.