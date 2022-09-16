Treasures on the Shelves — It’s National Library Card Sign-Up Month

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. As many of us were growing up, the library card was a very important part of going to school. With our library cards, we were able to pursue the answers to questions that may not have been answered during the school day. We could learn how to build or make something that interested us or just find a new story to read.

National Library Card Sign-Up Month was established to encourage people of all ages to use the public library by signing up for their own library card. In order to understand the history of this celebration, we can go back to the roots of the first libraries.

For the first example of what we know as a library, go back to 2600 B.C. One of the greatest libraries of all time was the Library of Alexandria. As with modern libraries, it was known for being a storehouse of knowledge. Celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month is very simple for adults and children in our community. There’s nothing like a library card to open windows to the world. The choices are endless for children and adults, as you can get into fiction, non-fiction, mysteries, graphic novels, biographies, magazines, reference or genealogy research. Just go out and get a library card as soon as possible.

It is free and available at Ripberger Public Library in Kenbridge or Victoria Public Library in Victoria.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail. com.