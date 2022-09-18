A Box of Love — Give thanks

Sitting at my computer, I wondered if I had spent time with Jesus today. Did I listen to hear from Him? Did I thank Him for giving me life to see another day? Was there anything so important that I did not take the time to listen and praise Jesus? There is no reason not to spend time with

Jesus. Was I too busy, or did I not want to hear what he had to say? There have been times when I didn’t want to listen to what Jesus had to tell me because I was too busy wanting to do what I wanted to do.

We have all been there, ignoring the things Jesus has told us, the warnings he has given us. This lack of obedience may have been the reason why we experience some of the things we go through. Jesus can and will fill our lives with gladness if we let Him. Jesus knows all we are going through and is here to help us. Jesus will send someone or something to your aid; I believe a “Ram in the Bush.” The next time you are in trouble or have a problem, stay faithful; God will eventually work it out. Jesus knows when we are overwhelmed with no answer in sight, but we must keep holding on and believe that Jesus has not left us. He is here beside us. We must believe that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Just think about all the things Jesus has brought us through, all the times we had to say to ourselves, “I don’t know how I made it through.” It could be no one else but God. Isn’t it a wonderful thing when we can confess how Jesus blessed us? We are His children, and Jesus will not leave or forsake us no matter what we are going through.

For God hath not given us the spirit of fear: but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. — 2 Timothy 1:17

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail. com.