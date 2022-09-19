Central Lunenburg Chargers stay undefeated, prepare for Randolph-Henry

VICTORIA – For the first time since 2014, the Central Lunenburg Chargers are off to a 4-0 start. So far, they have outscored opponents 178-51, with a 22-8 victory over William Campbell as the latest victory. They led 14-8 entering the fourth quarter and held strong to preserve their closest win of 2022.

“I’m thankful. We had some turnovers that hurt us, but I’m not going to take anything away from William Campbell. They’re good at what they do and always give us problems,” said Central Lunenburg coach Will Thomas. “A lot of times we play each other in the regular season and see each other again in the playoffs. They’re young, but play tough and were responsible for causing those turnovers.”

Central Lunenburg developing depth

The biggest weapon for the Chargers so far this year has been their depth. Thomas also credits some new staff members for helping the offense develop.

“We’ve had so many injuries. Our best offensive tackle, Collin Burke, it was his first game playing because he had surgery on his hand in August and has been out like eight weeks,” Thomas said. “We have a new offensive coordinator in Stanley Christopher and things have been a little different, but in a good way.”

Thomas added that the team has built some depth on the offensive line and because of those injuries, some others had a chance to step up and play well.

“It’s been a really good surprise,” he added.

Senior running back Bam Jones had a couple of touchdowns Friday and the Chargers also found the end zone on a pass from junior Conner Mattox to senior K.J. Watson.

Thomas pointed to senior defensive end Jamel Alexander as being a standout defensively. Both Watson and Jones have been solid on defense as well from the linebacker spot. Another two-way performer is Mattox, who Thomas says is “extremely valuable,” to what they do.

“He’s a three-year starter and has started since he was a freshman. He plays a little DB, some linebacker and we even put him up on the line and let him rush the quarterback at times,” Thomas said of Mattox.

“Fortunately, our defense has played well and we’ve been getting to the quarterback most nights by rushing four.”

Up next

Their next test at unbeaten Randolph-Henry, which has won 11 straight in the series, will be a different kind of challenge.

“We told them the other night, all these other games are over with and it’s going to get tougher every week,” Thomas stated. “We figured that Randolph-Henry would be undefeated when we played them at their place and it’s our first district game. That’s always a good grudge-match and I know Randolph- Henry will be amped up, confident and ready to go. It’s not going to get any easier for us.”

Matthew Hatfield wrote this article for the Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch.