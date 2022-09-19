Lunenburg County traffic stop leads to drug charges

VICTORIA – One Lunenburg County man faces charges after a traffic stop last week. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, members of the Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force spotted Lennie Edward Coles Jr. driving down Kenbridge-Victoria Road.

Task Force members held multiple indictments linked to drug distribution for Coles and pulled him over in a traffic stop. Once they searched the vehicle, police found three ounces of cocaine, two handguns, scales and about $1,500 in cash.

“Three ounces of cocaine is a significant amount in this area,” said Lunenburg County Sheriff Arthur Townsend.

The 28-year-old Coles was arrested and charged with six felony counts of Distribution of Schedule II Substances (Second Offense) and one count of Distribution of a Schedule II Substance within a School Zone.

Townsend said additional charges are pending in relation to the weapons and drugs seized during the stop.

Lunenburg County part of Tri-County Task Force

The Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force is made up of narcotics investigators from the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Appomattox Field Office.

Assisting in the arrest were deputies from Lunenburg and troopers from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations.

Sheriff Townsend expressed his gratitude to the law enforcement community “for their dedicated work in bringing this investigation to a close and removing dangerous drugs and weapons from Lunenburg County.”

He added that “pursuit of violators of the laws regarding dangerous drugs and illegally-possessed firearms is never-ending.”

If anyone has information regarding narcotics distribution or other crimes please call the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 434-696-4452, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 434-542-5141, or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-552-0962.