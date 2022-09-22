Busy day for fire and EMS

Monday, Sept. 19 was a busy day for the fire and rescue crews in Victoria. At approximately 9:30 a.m. the Victoria Fire and Rescue (VFR) was dispatched to the 500 block of Court Street for a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle upright off the roadway with moderate damage after it had struck a power pole. Then at appromaily 3:15 p.m., VFR was dispatched to the 1400 block of Hardy Road for a brush fire. Units contained and extinguished the fire with assistance from Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department. During these multiple unit responses, staff from Stations 2 and 7 also handled three EMS calls for service.