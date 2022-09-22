Covington honored with 50 year membership award

Lunenburg VFW Post 9954 had the honor and privilege of presenting a 50 Year Continuous Membership in the Veterans of Foreign Wars award to Comrade Richard R. Covington. Comrade Covington has served VFW Post 9954 as the Post commander five times during the years 1977-1991. Comrade Covington served his county for over 18 years in the Navy, followed by three years in the Army. Senior Vice Commander Gary Dorton presented the award.