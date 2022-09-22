Health Department distributes COVID-19 test kits

The Piedmont Health District staff held an outreach at the Heart of Virginia Festival this past weekend in Farmville. The event provided an opportunity for the health educator, nurses and clerical staff to connect with community members. COVID-19 at-home test kits along with brochures and fliers were distributed to over 200 people. “As a nurse, it is so fulfilling getting to see our community members in person,” said Public Health Nurse Amber Hucks. “Giving out test kits, informational handouts, and anything else that could possibly help them is why we love our jobs.” Pictured here are Public Health Nurse Kenita Emory and Clerk Benita Hatcher talking with a citizen at the festival.