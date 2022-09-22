OPINION: How can I say I love Jesus and not my neighbor?

Sometimes, when we are alone, things have a way of sneaking into our minds. I was just thinking “how can I say I love Jesus, a person I have never seen, but you are my neighbor, and I don’t love you?”

It is strange when we think about it. You are my neighbor and I don’t take time to say hello or ask how you are doing. But, we must think about life and how we live before Jesus calls us home.

We don’t know when it’s our time, so we must make every day count. Last week, my brother went home to be with the Lord.

Jesus gave us two commandments. The first, love Him with our whole heart, mind, and soul. The second is to love thy neighbors as you love yourself. We are ambassadors for Christ, and the world watches us to see if we behave Christ-like. Therefore, our actions must reflect our words or will turn people away, and they say I will instead be a non-Christian.

Jesus loves us with a passion and forgives us daily for our transgressions. He asks us to do the same for our neighbors. Sometimes, it is hard to forgive when someone makes the same mistakes repeatedly; we don’t want to forgive them, but we must in order to get forgiveness from Jesus, to show I love Jesus.

I have always heard that forgiveness is not for the person you are forgiving but for us. It takes away our joy when we are angry. We do not want to carry this heavy burden, so let it go and smile.

By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples if ye have love one to another. John 13:35.

In Him we have redemption through His Blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s Grace. Ephesians 1:7.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.