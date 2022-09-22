On Sunday morning, Sept. 18, William “Bill” Terry Marx Sr., joined his wife, Gail Wadford Marx in Heaven.

He is survived by four children, Deborah Wade (Charles) and William “Bill” T. Marx Jr. (Lisa) of Fredericksburg and Dawn Moody and Timothy Moody (Lori) of Kenbridge; four grandchildren, Chase Anderson, Olivia Moody, Christopher Moody and Blake Moody; one great-grandchild, Abigail Anderson and his brother, Boyd Marx of Cynthiana, Kentucky. In addition, he also leaves his beloved dog, Daisy.

Bill was born in Houston, Texas and over the years lived in numerous locations with family. Bill settled in Kenbridge, where he spent over 40 years with his wife, Gail. He and Gail owned and ran the Hickory House Restaurant, Kenbridge Motel and the Elbo Room Lounge. He later drove over-the-road for Overnight Transportation and then UPS of Richmond, where he retired with almost 30 years of service. Upon retirement, he became a licensed Bail Bondsman and Private Investigator, under his company, Free State Bail Bonds, which was in operation for over 20 years.

Bill served honorably in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Air Force, but was most to be a proud to be Marine. He was a member of the Marine Corps League, Lake Country Detachment #1085. He was also a member of the American Legion, Post 147, Kenbridge and Post 49, South Hill, where he rode with the American Legion Riders for many years.

Bill was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed collecting firearms, target shooting and was a member of the Arrowhead Gun Club. He was immensely proud of his collection of deer and bear mounts that he displayed in his home.

The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 30, at the Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge from 1 p.m. until start of services at 2 p.m.

Donations in Bill’s memory may be sent to the Kenbridge Emergency Squad, your local SPCA or the Local United States Marine Corps League.