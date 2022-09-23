Treasures on the Shelves — Time for a change

Hello again! I hope that all of you are doing well. Things are moving right along. School is back in session, the NFL is back and the weather is nice! I hope that people are taking advantage of the good things around them. It is a season of change.

Change can be good. It is a natural part of life. Times change. People change. Our needs and preferences change. Our taste in reading can change. Hey, you knew that I had to somehow bring the library into play, right?

I feel that it is good to switch up our reading choices on occasion. We all have our favorite author or genre. But you sometimes need a break from the same old thing. It’s like watching Hallmark Christmas movies. How many movies can they possibly make about a young prince from some fictitious foreign country falling in love with the little struggling American girl who makes cupcakes for a living? Come on, change it up a little! (No offense to anyone who makes cupcakes for a living. I like cupcakes.)

As for me, other than the Bible, my favorites run along the lines of Jack Higgins and Clive Cussler. But I like to switch it up at times. One of my go to genres is historical fiction. I like history but I often bog down in nonfiction history. Historical fiction gives me that taste of history but with a story and characters to latch onto. It can range from recent times to ancient times. I like early American historical fiction about the birth of the country to the western expansion. At the moment I am reading a novelization based on the Old Testament accounts of David and his struggles with King Saul.

Historical fiction is a good change for me. Whatever your tastes in reading, it never hurts to read something a bit different once in a while. Your local library is full of great choices.

Be good!

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail.com.