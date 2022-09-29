Kenston Forest School crowns King and Queen

Kenston Forest School (KFS) has a new Homecoming King and Queen. First, during the pep rally on Friday, Sept. 23, Head of School Lori Bacon crowned Tyler Turman, son of Jason Turman of Danville and Sarah Durham of Kenbridge.

Then, during halftime of the KFS football game later that night, the new queen received her crown. Lunenburg Nottoway Educational Foundation President, Charles Butts Jr., along with Bacon and 2021 KFS Homecoming Queen Caroline Bayne, crowned Miss Hanna Bridgforth Mahaney. Hanna is the daughter of John B. and Patricia Gulmatico Mahaney of Kenbridge.