Wanted man arrested, charged in Lunenburg County drug case

KEYSVILLE – A Lunenburg County man faces multiple charges after an arrest that took place Wednesday, Sept. 28. During the day, members of the Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force noticed 36-year-old Weldon Shea Armstrong in the Keysville area of Charlotte County. The group had been searching for Armstrong, as he’s facing multiple indictments in connection with drug distribution in Lunenburg.

According to the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Armstrong surrendered without incident. Afterwards, a search resulted in the seizure of an estimated ounce of methamphetamine and packaging materials. The Victoria resident was placed under arrest and charged with six counts of Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and two counts of Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance within a School Zone. Armstrong had also been wanted on charges of felony Failure to Appear in the Lunenburg Circuit Court.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that charges are pending in connection with the drugs seized during Armstrong’s arrest.

Lunenburg County part of task force

The Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force is made up of narcotics investigators from the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Assisting in the arrest were deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Virginia State Police Support Services Division Area 73.

Lunenburg Sheriff Arthur Townsend and Charlotte County Sheriff Royal Freeman both expressed their gratitude to the law enforcement officers involved in the arrest.

Both asked if anyone has information regarding narcotics distribution or other crimes, to call the Lunenburg Sheriff’s Office at 434-696-4452, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 434-542-5141, or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-552-0962.

