Fire departments battle vehicle, equipment fires

Last week was a busy one for Lunenburg County Fire and EMS crews. On Monday night, Sept. 19, Victoria Fire and Rescue (VFR) was dispatched to the 1800 block of K-V Road for a vehicle fire at approximately 10:29 p.m. Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department also responded. Fire Crews arrived on the scene to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. On Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 10:12 a.m. Both Kenbridge and VFR responded to a large equipment fire.