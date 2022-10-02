A Box of Love — Love is the glue that holds us together

Yesterday, my grandchildren and I went shopping. As we were leaving, my granddaughter, Aphrodite, said, “kicking it with my grandma.” My little great-granddaughter, Hope, repeated it and ran with arms outstretched, putting her little arms around my neck and kissing me. I picked her up, and it felt like I was in Heaven and thanked Jesus for a little bundle of love. We did not take her shopping with us because we planned to make it a “Grandma’s Day.”

They helped to make my day brighter, and I am repeating some parts of “kicking it with my grandma”. Just remember how it feels when our loved one hugs and kisses us. Last Friday, my twin granddaughters, Aphrodite and Venus, had the day off, so they decided to spend it with me. I had a doctor’s appointment early in the morning, and they took me to breakfast. While eating, they said, “we are yours for the day, and we could do anything you want to do.”

“What do you want to do, grandma,” they asked. I said, “what I always say when someone gives me a choice — shop”. And happily, we went shopping.

First, we went to JC Penney, my favorite store, and spent a couple of hours there. There, Aphrodite brought me a large mug with a cross and flowers. She wanted me to have a special cup when I drank my coffee. Kohl’s was our next stop. Venus purchased three towels with a kitty. We have three cats, and she said the towels reminded her of our cats. So, I bought towels and placemats but ensured no kittens were on them.

Finally, we went to Walmart, and let me tell you, I can spend a whole day in Walmart’s cards and not buy anything, only look. I made a few purchases for a meal I was making for the church.

I wore those two girls out, and when we reached home, they couldn’t get away fast enough. I didn’t mind because I was tired, but I tried not to let them know. So instead, I said, thank you, girls, for spending your day off with me when you could have been doing something different, but you chose to spend it with me. They said, “it was our pleasure. We love “kicking it with our grandma.” My heart soared, and I silently repeated those words to myself.

What a blessing when you have someone that spends time with you, not out of duty, but out of love. A family is the fundamental institution of society, and love is the glue that holds it together.

Love is the thing that makes the world go around and lets us know that no matter what, everything will be alright.

The Bible speaks of love and its importance.

This is my commandment that ye love one another as I have loved you. John 15:12 Beloved, let us love one another for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God. 1 John 4:7

I thank God for giving me grandchildren who want to spend the day just “Kicking it with Grandma.”

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.