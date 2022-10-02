The Word — Made to show the goodness of God

“God saw that it was good (Genesis 1).”

From the very beginning of all creation we see how God created all things, and all things were “good”. God created light, water and skies, stars, land and animals…and after each item we read how He…the Creator of all things…The Sustainer of Life…the Maker…God, saw how His work was….good.

From the time of conception until the last breath of any and all things, we are made to show the goodness of God. God spoke all things into existence. Go check out Genesis 1 into 2 and see all this for yourself. God spoke to the seas and fish were created. God spoke to the earth and BOOM…vegetation and animals came to exist. Then God does something different on day 6: after creating all the animals He says, “Let us make man in our image, in our likeness(Genesis 1:26)”. The Trinity designed humans not to be “gods” but to display His glory and goodness. We are to be the goodness of God for all to see Him by how we live.

Here’s more really awesome info. Ok? Ready? If you take a fish out of water, what happens? It dies, right? If you take a plant out of the soil, what happens? It too will die. Listen closely…if we take ourselves out of The One in whom we are created…we die spiritually, mentally, emotionally, physically. GOD is the air we breathe. We are His “good” creation to display His likeness. In order to do this we have to be connected in and with Him.

Can we do this on our own? Can we do this without going to worship? Do we really need church services? Allow me to answer this with an edited quote from the movie, Tommy Boy. “I can get a “heck” of a good look at a T-bone steak by sticking my head up a bulls “rear”, but I’d rather take the butchers word for it.”-Big Tom Callahan.

While we can be close to God on the lake and on the couch and at the field…He designed us to grow together and build each other up. We need each other. We need to be plugged in somewhere with other folks who can see us, hold us accountable, help us when we are hurting, hear our pains and wipe our tears while crying with us if needed. While we could do things on our own… I’d rather take the Makers word for it. God designed you to display His goodness. Why can’t we get together and be the good our communities so desperately need. Show Him well!

