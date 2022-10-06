Bruce Emmett Atkins, 73 of Blackstone, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30. He was the late son of the late Zack and Mary Katherine Atkins. Bruce was preceded in death by his son-in-law, John Cairns; sisters, Irish, Carolina, Elsie, Margie and a brother, Willard Atkins.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Atkins, of 53 years; children, Kathy Wilborn (Jamie) and Tammy Cairns; grandchildren, Chaily Cairns (Billy), Holly Webb (Kevin), David Cairns (Tamara), Haley Bagley (Austin), Hunter Wilborn (Becka) and Colton Cairns; great grandchildren, Brent Cairns, Laci Cairns, Easton Cairns, Bristal Cairns, Bryson Webb, Bailey Wilborn, Berkli Madison Cairns, Brynnley Webb, Grey Bagley, and Hadley Wilborn; sisters, Nanniebell Skinner and Rachael Schutt and special pet, Kitty Boo.

Bruce worked at Kenbridge Construction, Pamplin Park and the Town of Blackstone. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone, followed by interment in Lakeview Cemetery in Victoria. Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org.

