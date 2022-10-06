Darwin M. Jackson, 91, peacefully entered rest on Thursday, Sept. 8.

He is survived by Lois J. Deskins, Eric R. Jackson Sr. (Celestine), E. Douglas Jackson (A. Carolyn) and a host of other relatives and friends.

Darwin’s Celebration of Life will be held at Springfield Baptist Church, 1784 Springfield Road, Meherrin, VA 23954 on Saturday Oct. 8, viewing at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Interment in the Jackson Family Cemetery, Meherrin.

