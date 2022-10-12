Church and Community Events for the Week of Oct. 12

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

OCTOBER 15

MOVIE UNDER THE STARS — The next “Movie Under The Stars” will take place at Kenbridge Town Park on Saturday, Oct. 15. The free movie begins at 4 p.m., hosted by the Lunenburg United Futbol Club. Concessions will be sold, with profits going to support the team.

OCTOBER 16

GUEST PREACHER — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, will host a guest speaker for their morning worship on Sunday, Oct. 16. Rev. Richard Goode, associate pastor from Rosebud Baptist Church, will be on hand to deliver the message.Service starts at 11 a.m.

OPEN HOUSE — The Kenbridge Fire Department will hold an open house at the fire station in Kenbridge on Sunday, Oct. 16. The event will be held in observance of Fire Prevention Week from noon until 3 p.m. There will be free hot dogs, hamburgers, snacks and cold drinks for everyone attending. There will also be rides on the fire trucks and gifts for the kids. Adults will also receive handouts on fire prevention and safety.

OCTOBER 19

PUBLIC INPUT MEETING — The Commonwealth Regional Council wants local residents to weigh in on the proposed regional hazard mitigation plan. A public input session will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m. at the Kenbridge Town Hall Training and Conference Room. That’s located at 511 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge, on the bottom floor of the Kenbridge Town Hall building. A copy of the plan is being made available at all local libraries, as well as online by going to https://tinyurl.com/ bdwafzza.

OCTOBER 22

SOUND HEALING — Dragon Spirit will hold a vibrational sound healing experience class on Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will run from 1 to 2:30 p.m., highlighting ways you can relieve tension and stress by exposure to sound waves. People are asked to bring a comfy chair, bells and chimes if possible. To attend, you just need to register by Oct. 15 by calling Debbie at (518)-248-7220. Dragon Spirit is located at 5104 Double Bridges Road in Meherrin.

OCTOBER 29

COMMUNITY ROAD CLEAN-UP — Dragon Spirit will organize a community road cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 29. Starting at 10 a.m., volunteers will walk along a two-mile stretch of Double Bridges Road, to collect any debris or trash. People are asked to wear old clothes, sturdy shoes and bring work gloves. The group will meet at Dragon Spirit to get started. The company is located at 5104 Double Bridges Road in Meherrin.

BINGO — The Kenbridge Recreation Center will host a bingo tournament on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event, sponsored by the Kenbridge Recreational Committee, begins at 4 p.m., with doors opening at 3 p.m. Ten games will be $20, with prizes given, plus a 50/50 raffle and light refreshments.

OCTOBER 30

NEW PREACHER — Oak Grove Baptist Church in Kenbridge will hold a pastor installation service for pastor-elect Rev. Boris Bullock. Bishop Jeffrey Reeves and the Good Shepherd Baptist Church will be on hand for the service, which begins at 3 p.m. The event will be held at Nottoway Middle School.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday