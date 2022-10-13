On Oct. 6, Billy Reese Lacks, 73 of North Chesterfield, unexpectedly passed away at his home with his loving wife beside him. Billy was born in Charlotte County to the late Columbus (Branch) and Dorothy Wilmouth Lacks on Aug. 21, 1949.

Billy grew up in Farmville, where as a child he enjoyed fishing in the Appomattox River down by the Southern States Mill off of Mill Street. As a teenager, Billy worked at Buck Cook’s gas station in Farmville and enjoyed hanging around town with his friends and working with his father in the back yard on cars.

Billy graduated from Prince Edward Academy in 1970 and married his high school sweetheart, Eraina Kessler, and both were inseparable for the 51 years of their marriage. Billy raised two sons, Chad and Brian and was a loving and devoted husband and father. Shortly after graduating high school, Billy attended Danville Technical Institute for two years majoring in Business Administration and later was a member of the Farmville Jaycees. Throughout Billy’s career he worked for Taylor-Forbes Equipment Co., Kessler’s Machine and Welding, Inc., Virginia Department of Corrections and eventually retiring from Southern Graphic Systems, Inc., on March 30, 2020.

In retirement, Billy spent most of his days working on house projects, visiting family members and spending time with his loving wife and family. Billy was an avid pet lover, enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Washington Redskins. Billy was a faithful and devoted member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Farmville.

Billy was preceded in death by his father, Columbus (Branch); mother, Dorothy and a sister, Carolyn McKay.

He is survived by his wife, Eraina and sons, Brian Kessler Lacks and Chad Reese Lacks, both of Chesterfield.

A viewing and visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., with a service starting at 1:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1301 Milnwood Road, Farmville, VA 23901. Interment will follow at Crewe Cemetery.

Memorial gifts in Billy’s memory may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the SPCA.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.