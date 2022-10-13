Charges pending after threat at Central High

Officials from the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office say charges are pending after a threat was made Friday morning at Central Lunenburg High School.

“(We) were able to quickly determine the identity of the student who made the threat to friends over a past incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Officials deemed that the situation does not pose a threat to any schools at this time.”

Lunenburg schools operated on a regular schedule Friday, without any impact. Meanwhile, the name of the student who issued the threat has not been released, as charges have not yet been filed. Lunenburg officials said the student’s family had “The parents of the child are cooperating and have helped to determine that the child was extremely angry over past incidents that occured,” said sheriff’s office officials in the statement.

They did not disclose what the past incidents were or what threat was made by the student.

ANOTHER SCHOOL THREAT

This comes just four weeks after deputies arrested a 30-year-old Emporia man, charging him in another case involving threats to Lunenburg schools.

In that situation, Nicholas Jamal Rhodes faces one felony count of Communicating a Threat to Cause Injury to Persons on School Property. That situation also appeared to be one linked to revenge, as Lunenburg County Sheriff Arthur Townsend said at the time the situation had more to do with payback against a former acquaintance than anything related to the school district.

“We were able to determine that the perpetrator was motivated by his anger toward an acquaintance over a certain issue and wanted to get him in trouble,” Townsend said in a statement after Rhodes was arrested.

Townsend alleged that Rhodes gained access to this acquaintance’s old Facebook page. The suspect then allegedly used the page to send the threatening message, the sheriff said.

Rhodes is currently being held in the Southside Regional Jail, awaiting his next court date.