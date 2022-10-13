CHS student of the month

Central High School’s (CHS) October Student of the Month is Olivia Ingles. Olivia is a ninth grader at Central Lunenburg and the daughter of Daneille Ingles of Kenbridge. Although Olivia is new to CHS, she has already worked hard to cultivate a strong group of friends. Her teachers describe her as a delight to have in class, as they say Olivia completes her work and is willing and eager to help others if they ask her questions. She is kind to her classmates and her positive attitude stands out. In addition, Olivia enjoys spending time reading and drawing and enjoys listening to loud music. Olivia has an amazing cat named Milo that she likes to spend time with daily. Her favorite subject in school is Art, and she is looking forward to her History class next semester.