DAR celebrates Service to America Month

The Daughters of the American Revolution has always been known as a service organization, and during the month of October, the William Taylor Chapter recognized other service groups within its area with a project called “Cookies and a Smile.” Individual members recognized various nearby service agencies by taking them goodies to enjoy. At right are DAR members Merny Erby and Anne Hamlett presenting Mrs. Erby’s pound cake which she made with her great-grandmother’s recipe, to the Lunenburg County Circuit Court office. They also delivered cake to the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Department. Pictured are, from left, Clerk of the Court Gordon Erby; DAR Representative Merny Erby; Deputy Clerk Sonya Blackwell; Indexing Specialist Hunter Seamster; and DAR Representative Anne Hamlett.