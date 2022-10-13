Hundreds turn out for Pulling in the Park

Saturday’s annual “Pulling in the Park” saw a packed house come out to witness a diverse group of pullers and, in their words, “a whole bunch of vehicles.”

The Saturday, Oct. 8 event had Cam Smith up first in the Street 4×4 trucks. Cam dropped the pull that happened to be the winning distance in the class with some heavy hitters. Cam came back and pulled slightly further to win the class.

Next was Charlie Martin in the 12,000 Altered Farm class. He kept his hook and the Baldersons came next on their International tractors. Bill Balderson won the class on his Retirement Checks 1086. Wayne Balderson was second and Charlie was third.

Up next was the Wheel Standing Mega Trucks. This is an exhibition class and tonight all classes were exhibition as the points season ended just about two weeks ago. Butch Self got back to his old winning ways taking the first heat of Mega Trucks. Local puller Ray Watts and Big Red took the second heat in his Big Red Duramax-built Mega Truck.

Next up was the pre-painted Michael Alley Ford-powered International. It looks awesome. I caught up with a fan in the pits and he told me everything about this tractor.

“It is Ford-powered and I love everything Ford. You can tell by the front part of the manifold, you see.”

This tractor is going to do very well with the fans in this class because it is Ford-powered. Michael had a good run. John Nicol came second and summoned his inner Mason Brizendine with a Ruthian point telling the pulling gods where he was going to pull to, all the way at the end of the track. Next was an exhibition puller that we don’t know much about yet.

After that was the Small Block 4×4 class. And with eight trucks, it really packs a punch, a Chevy-induced power punch. I root for paint and wraps in this class, because there isn’t a Small Block Ford in 94 Virginia counties that wants to pull with these guys. Oh, and one county in North Carolina. Dylan Wood took his Nukumers and continued his dominance as he has been a top puller in this class now for the past few years it seems. Local puller Michael Goodwin and Jeffrey Goodwin and their truck called It Is What It Is had a really good run as well.

The 7800 Light Pro Stocks came next with Darren Crihfield out first on Old Smokey and pulled really well. Then came Bradley Seal came next and pulled a little bit further 351 I think.

Next came the Hot Street Diesel 4x4s. Local puller Eddie Poore took the class with Black Betty, a Dodge Ram they have been tuning on all year. He pulled 342.84.