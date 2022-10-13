Letter to the Editor — Non-profit encourages local engagement in clean energy projects

Dear Editor,

We founded Energy Right to bring a conservative voice to all clean energy discussions taking place in Virginia. Since the launch of our non-profit this past summer, we have visited with folks in dozens of counties across Virginia to share our vision of energy developed right by rural communities. The fact is that solar projects can bring enormous good to a locality when neighbors, residents, stakeholders, and leaders take the time to learn about a proposal, ask questions, and make a project stronger.

Part of our mission is to engage with communities as projects are proposed and local energy policies are drafted. We want solar projects to be the greatest neighbors possible: reasonably hidden from view, respectful of neighbors, environmentally sound, and quietly harvesting energy from the sun for decades to come. All community members should engage in the public process to make these goals a reality while keeping an eye towards a property owner’s right to use their land as he or she pleases. Solar energy, although new to rural Virginia, has an important role to play in our energy portfolio, and as investments are made, let’s make sure places like Lunenburg County get the best deal possible.

In the spirit of public engagement, those who are interested in learning more about proposed projects in the county should attend the public information meeting for the Wheelhouse Solar project. A meeting will be held on Oct. 12 at the Victoria Public Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Information on the project can also be found at wheelhouse-solar.com.

Energy Right stands as a resource for all interested in adding a conservative perspective to clean energy development. Please do not hesitate to reach out to us with any questions. Our website is EnergyRightVA.com; our email is info@energyrightva,com; and we can be reached at (804) 223-0125.

Skyler Zunk

Richmond