Commodity trends announced

Virginia Market News Service reported the following weekly ag trends on October 7:

In Virginia, state graded feeder cattle mostly 3.00 to 9.00 lower with the exception of light weight steers 3.00 to 6.00 higher. Feeder cattle at regular auction sales mostly 3.00 to 9.00 lower. Slaughter cows mostly 2.00 to 6.00 lower. Wheat new crop mostly .05 to .08 lower. Corn mostly .06 higher. Soybeans mostly .38 to .69 lower.

STATE GRADED FEEDER STEERS, MEDIUM AND LARGE

400-500 lbs 166.00-207.00, average 192.15

500-600 lbs 149.00-201.00, average 183.94

600-700 lbs 133.00-183.50, average 168.76

700-800 lbs 130.00-166.00, average 155.31

STATE GRADED FEEDER HEIFERS, MEDIUM AND LARGE

400-500 lbs 128.00-161.00, average 145.66

500-600 lbs 107.00-149.00, average 141.65

600-700 lbs 102.50-149.00, average 132.66

700-800 lbs 115.00-140.00, average 129.98

SLAUGHTER COWS

Boning, 800-1200 lbs, 53.00-85.00, average 71.51

Breakers, 1200-1600 lbs, 60.00-87.00, average 73.34

WHEAT

Eastern Shore 7.69, new crop 7.91; Middle Peninsula new crop 8.66; Norfolk new crop 8.40; Roanoke 9.54, new crop 8.81

CORN

Eastern Shore 6.66; Harrisonburg 7.36-7.51; Middle Peninsula 6.46; Norfolk 6.76; Richmond-Petersburg 6.81; Wakefield 6.51-7.21

Livestock prices per hundredweight; grain prices per bushel.