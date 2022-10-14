Delta Kappa Gamma holds state board meeting

The Virginia State Organization of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International held its annual Fall Board meeting on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 in Richmond. Dr. Joy F. Hurt of Nottoway County, president of the local Delta Alpha chapter, represented her group.

Chapter presidents across the state met with state officers and committee chairman to conduct state business and to learn more about the Society’s national and international projects and goals. There were excellent motivational speakers and useful workshops. State committees completed important work. Above all, fellowship and networking with others members from around Virginia proved invaluable.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society is an honorary organization for key women educators. Members of the Delta Alpha Chapter live primarily in the Southside Virginia Counties of Brunswick, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, and Nottoway.