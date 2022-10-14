Treasures on the Shelves — Let’s talk about Dolly Parton

Fall is here! That means cooler weather, football, trick-or-treat, Thanksgiving, food, food, food… Isn’t that exciting?! I think so, especially the food, food and food! (Did I mention food?)

There are also exciting things going on at the library. One biggie that I want to tell you about is the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Your Lunenburg County Public Library System is now a proud affiliate of this exciting program!

The purpose of the program is to give each registered child from newborn through age 4 a specially selected age-appropriate book each month. These books are mailed directly to the child’s home, at no cost to the child’s family. It is hoped that this will foster a love of reading to the children of Lunenburg County and their families.

Over the past 2 decades, this has become an international program that we, at the Lunenburg County Public Library system, are proud to become a part of. It is being made possible with the help and support of local organizations such as the Friends of the Ripberger Public Library, the Lunenburg Charity Fund inc., and more, including individuals like you. We thank each and every one for their support for this program and the Lunenburg libraries in general.

On October 20th we will host an evening at Ripberger Public Library to launch this program. There will be free program registration for children 4 and under, story time, mask making, treats and a free book for each family. The fun starts at 6p.m. Put it on your calendar!

Dolly Parton is coming to Lunenburg! NO. Not really. Not in person. I tried to get that as part of the deal, but it didn’t quite work out. Shucks! Oh well.

Be good!

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail.com.