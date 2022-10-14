Work based learning program takes off at CHS

Career Technical Education (CTE) Coordinator Karen McGrath, gave a presentation on the Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) Work-Based Learning program at the LCPS School Board Meeting on Oct. 3.

Work-based learning is coordinated at the school level and offers workplace experiences through partnerships with local businesses and organizations.

McGrath outlined the Work-Based Learning Program at Central High School (CHS) and presented a Google site that she has created to be used as a resource by both students and local businesses who offer opportunities for our students. This Google site will be housed on the division website for easy access.

McGrath featured CHS students in her presentation who are participating in the program in various ways. Culinary Arts Instructor Alicia Hilliard, along with students Aloha Acors, Adelina Dimitri and Stone Greer, spoke about the school-based enterprise that we covered last week in The Dispatch, their catering and coffee shop.

The students prepared a dish made of brie and pepper jelly in phyllo for school board members. Chefs typically send this dish out as a tasting to VIP tables as a welcome. This hors d’oeuvre is sometimes referred to as “amuse bouche,” which means “happy mouth.” Hailey Routt spoke about her internship with Salon Envie, where she learns about cosmetology, which is what she wishes to pursue upon completing high school. Madyson Willis also discussed the opportunities and experiences she has enjoyed through her internships with the Town of Kenbridge and the Lunenburg Chamber of Commerce.

Work-Based Learning helps to reinforce Virginia’s 5C’s: critical thinking, collaboration, communication, creative thinking and citizenship. These real-world, work-related opportunities help our students become more productive members of our society. McGrath strives to give each student a work-based learning opportunity during their time in the school system.