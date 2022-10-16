A Box of Love — Roll with the punches

“Let my prayer come before thee: incline thine ear unto my cry.” Psalm 88:2

Life throws us a curve, and when that happens, we must get up, wipe the dust, and try again. The song says, “ We Fall Down, But We Get Up Again.” That’s what we must do every day. Life did not promise us a bed of roses because it hits us from every direction, but if we continue to try, we will see a glimmer of light.

There are times when we make the wrong choices. What happens now? Do we reverse course or continue on the path we have taken? It’s how we view life.

There comes a time when we must make changes. You wake up one morning and realize that you have repeatedly done the same thing. So, now you wonder when did that happen and how long did it take?

What am I going to do? Do I continue or make changes? Changes take courage-do I have what it takes to stand the test, or will I be defeated? It’s up to me, yes, yes, and I say go for it!

I have made tremendous changes, but sometimes, I ask if I have what it takes to stand on my own or if I will surrender to defeat. Life offers many challenges, but I believe I have all that is necessary.

I can do all things through Christ which strengthenth me. Philippians 4:13

For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. Timothy 1:7

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.