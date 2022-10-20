Health officials volunteer at COVID event

Published 1:00 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Staff Report

The Piedmont Health District and Piedmont Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteers were at the Piedmont Senior Resources Medicare Open Enrollment/COVID-19 and Flu Vaccine event on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Pictured are District Epidemiologist Kayla Williams; Piedmont MRC Coordinator Felecia Manns; MRC Volunteer Karen Kazmer; MRC Volunteer Edward Strickler; Mitigation Specialist Kaycie Porter; and Acting Community Resource Manager Quincy Handy.

More Lifestyles

Hunters warned to take precautions against bird flu

Scott Crawford Appreciation Day

Pediatric COVID booster now available

Rate of women voters increasing

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events