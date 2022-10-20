Health officials volunteer at COVID event

The Piedmont Health District and Piedmont Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteers were at the Piedmont Senior Resources Medicare Open Enrollment/COVID-19 and Flu Vaccine event on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Pictured are District Epidemiologist Kayla Williams; Piedmont MRC Coordinator Felecia Manns; MRC Volunteer Karen Kazmer; MRC Volunteer Edward Strickler; Mitigation Specialist Kaycie Porter; and Acting Community Resource Manager Quincy Handy.