Victoria and the surrounding area have been blessed with many dedicated UPS drivers through the years. One of those dedicated drivers, Scott Crawford, will be retiring at the end of the year. Scott has been with UPS for over 30 years and has been serving our area for over 20 years. In appreciation for his years of faithful service, Tuesday, Oct. 25, will be Scott Crawford Appreciation Day. Citizens and businesses are encouraged to show their appreciation for Scott’s service to the area that day.