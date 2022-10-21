Chamber donates to Hurt Memorial Fund

The Lunenburg Chamber of Commerce made a donation to the Peggy Hurt Memorial Fund recently. The fund was set up to erect a memorial remembering Peggy Hurt, a Lunenburg native, who was tragically killed in the attack on the Pentagon on 9/11. A memorial stone will be placed in her honor at the base of the flags at the Kenbridge Community Center. The memorial will continue with bricks that will be etched to honor any veterans, police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel. Citizens can make a donation to the project at the local Benchmark Community Bank. Pictured are Chamber President Tony Matthews, Secretary/Treasurer Bernice Thompson, Denise Drummond and Jenn Eskew, both of whom started the fund and have spearheaded the efforts to honor Hurt and keep her legacy strong.