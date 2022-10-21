His Thoughts — Let’s follow up from last week

Sometimes Democrats say the quiet part out loud. That’s what Del. Elizabeth Guzman did last week, when she promised to bring back her & “failure to affirm is abuse” bill to the 2023 General Assembly.

Guzman’s bill is abhorrent. It broadens the definition of child abuse to include causing or allowing someone else to cause “mental injury to a child due to their orientation or identity.”

Should a parent tell their child that they don’t support their LGBQT identity, that could be abuse and grounds for removal from the home.

Additionally, disputing a child’s self-described identity as trans could be grounds for removal from the home.

Guzman attempted to walk back her comments after they exploded in a firestorm of controversy.

But the full 19-minute interview with WJLA makes it clear that she said exactly what she meant.

As we’ve noted previously, opposition to the new Department of Education policies is centered on the fact that parents will find out if their child is transitioning at school.

Democrats support bills that will make it a crime for parents to oppose their children if they identify as transgender. This insanity must stop.

Democrats want to turn concerned parents into felons. Legislation such as this is unacceptable for Virginia.

I will stand up for not only the children of my district, but all Virginia children. We must fight back against Democrats.

Del. Tommy Wright can be reached via email at DelTWright@House.Virginia.gov or (804) 698-1061.