A box of love — Making new friends

Last week I went to get my Covid booster shot. Quite a few people were waiting and there were no empty seats available. A man who was probably in his 60s stood up and said you can have my seat. He was there with his wife, and we all started having a conversation. The man’s name is Robert and his wife’s name is Marie, they are the cutest couple you ever wanted to see.

Robert and Marie have been married for 35 years and I could tell from how they looked at each other that love was still there. Whenever Rob (which is what Marie called him) spoke, Marie would smile and her face lit up.

Robert was charming and loved to talk and tell stories, but from the way Marie laughed and winked at me, I think some of them were made up. He spoke of going fishing and the Big One. A few of us that were waiting glanced at Marie for confirmation and she began laughing. Robert looked at Marie and said, “You remember the Big One that got away,” and they both started laughing.

Soon everyone was paying attention to Robert, and he was enjoying it. He loves Sci-fi and asked the group if we saw the movie “It Came Out of the Water.” Everyone said no and Robert began to go into vivid detail of the movie. It felt like we were actually seeing the monster coming out of the water. When he finished, we all applauded, and Robert bowed and laughed.

You could tell Robert and Marie were two extraordinary people. They told the group that they were retired and visited nursing homes, prisons, and hospitals once a month, that was where Robert would captivate the audience with his jokes and stories.

Soon it was Robert and Marie’s turn to get their shots. Meeting them was such an enjoyable experience because they shared their inner beauty with us. I feel blessed to have met them and share in their joy, even if it was only for a short while.

Thank you, Jesus, for loving and allowing us to share a wonderful moment.

Psalm 133:1 “Behold how good and pleasant it is when brothers dwell in unity!”

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.