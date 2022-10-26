Church and Community Events for the week of Oct. 26

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

OCTOBER 27

BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING — The Lunenburg County Public Library System’s Board of Trustees will hold its bi-monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the Ripberger Public Library.

OCTOBER 29

COMMUNITY ROAD CLEAN-UP — Dragon Spirit will organize a community road cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 29. Starting at 10 a.m., volunteers will walk along a two-mile stretch of Double Bridges Road, to collect any debris or trash. People are asked to wear old clothes, sturdy shoes and bring work gloves. The group will meet at Dragon Spirit to get started. The company is located at 5104 Double Bridges Road in Meherrin.

BINGO — The Kenbridge Recreation Center will host a bingo tournament on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event, sponsored by the Kenbridge Recreational Committee, begins at 4 p.m., with doors opening at 3 p.m. Ten games will be $20, with prizes given, plus a 50/50 raffle and light refreshments.

ROSEWOOD COSTUME PARTY — Rosewood Tea Room, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host a costume party from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be prizes for best male and female costumes and live music from Mama Bribri.

OCTOBER 30

NEW PREACHER — Oak Grove Baptist Church in Kenbridge will hold a pastor installation service for pastor-elect Rev. Boris Bullock. Bishop Jeffrey Reeves and the Good Shepherd Baptist Church will be on hand for the service, which begins at 3 p.m. The event will be held at Nottoway Middle School.

OCTOBER 31

TRUNK OR TREAT — The Kenbridge Community Center, located at 511 E. 5th Ave., will host a trunk or treat event on Halloween. The event, which will take place at the center’s back parking lot, will happen from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or until the candy runs out.

TRUNK OR TREAT — Victoria Railroad Park will host a Trunk or Treat event on Halloween, beginning at 5:30 p.m. This is for all children up to age 13.

TRUNK OR TREAT — Magic Equip Detailing, located at 1021 Tidewater Ave. in Victoria, will host a Trunk or Treat event, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ANNUAL SOUP AND GAME NIGHT — Victoria Church of the Nazarene, located at 1712 Main Street in Victoria, invites everyone to come out for their annual soup and game night in the church fellowship hall. This will happen on Halloween night, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and running until 7 p.m. It will conclude with a Trunk or Treat event in the park. This is free to attend.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.