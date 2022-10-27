Kenston volleyball players reach milestones

Two Kenston Forest volleyball players reached personal milestones recently. As of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Kenston senior Hanna Mahaney had surpassed 750 kills. Hanna, the daughter of John B. and Patricia Gulmatico Mahaney of Kenbridge, was recognized by Kenston Athletic Director Joe Maione for her achievements. Kenston Forest sophomore Regan Tanner was also recognized for her efforts on the court, as she surpassed 1,000 assists as of Tuesday, Sept. 20. Tanner, the daughter of Steve and Michelle Tanner of South Hill, was also recognized by Maione in a prematch tribute.