Moton to host History Day contest

Virginia History Day is coming to Prince Edward County next spring.

The Robert Russa Moton Museum and Longwood University announced their bid to host the 2023 Virginia History Day contest for District 7 was accepted. That competition begins on March 11, 2023.

Virginia History Day is a student competition hosted by the Virginia Museum of History and Culture for grades fourth through 12th grade. Like a history version of a science fair, participating students put together a project focusing on history relating to the theme as part of National History Day.

The theme for 2023 is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.” Students can work individually or in groups to present their exhibits, documentaries, performances or websites with this theme. The three winners chosen at the district level will be able to show off their projects at the state competition in April in Richmond with a chance to move on to the national competition in June in Maryland.

“This is a great opportunity for students to create a love for history and apply and engage in the content outside of the classroom,” said Cainan Townsend, director of education and public program at the Robert Russa Moton Museum.

As students put together their projects, Townsend and the others at the museum are able to provide primary sources for a student’s research.

Participating students will come for this event from the cities and counties of Brunswick, Charlotte, Greensville, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Prince Edward and South Boston.

According to Townsend, the district competition in Farmville creates a great opportunity to connect both students and parents with local history. Those who come can learn the Moton story and the rich local history of the Civil Rights Movement as well as check out locations where history took place.

Registration is open for students who are interested in participating. To learn more about how to get involved and what the event entails, visit virginiahistory.org and click on Virginia History Day under the learn tab.