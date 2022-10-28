Quilts of Honor at DKG meeting

The Delta Alpha Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) heard heartfelt stories about the Quilts of Valor Foundation at the chapter’s October meeting in South Hill.

Cindy Meyer of Clarksville, president of “Glory Quilters,” the Southside Virginia chapter of Quilts of Valor, explained that the organization seeks to cover service members or living veterans who have been touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. The Quilt says unequivocally, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”

A Quilt of Valor is a quality, handmade quilt that is machine- or hand-quilted. Quilts of Valor must be a specific size and must have a label with required information. It must be awarded (it is not a gift) and it must be recorded. Founded in 2003, the QOV Foundation has awarded over 300,000 quilts.

Additional information can be found at the foundation’s website, www.QOVF.org. The local Southside chapter covers from Sussex County to Martinsville. It maintains a Facebook page bearing the chapter’s name, Glory Quilters.

Delta Alpha Chapter, whose president is Dr. Joy Hurt of Nottoway, is affiliated with the DKG, an honorary organization of key women educators. Members live primarily in the counties of Brunswick, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, and Nottoway.