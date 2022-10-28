Treasures on the Shelves — A time for costumes

This is a great time of year to read a good Halloween book with your child. In addition to many books about fall and autumn, there are the Halloween book choices that go from cute to spooky. A couple if newbooks to check out are The Halloween Tree and There was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Bat. Other books address the origin of this holiday. You can visit the library to find books about making masks and costumes. It is never too early to begin reading with your child and never too late.

One way the Ripberger Public Library is promoting early reading skills is by sponsoring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program for children from 0 to 5 years old. Expectant mothers and families with children 4 years old and younger are encouraged to sign up at Ripberger Public Library or Victoria Public Library. Parents can also print out the registration form for the program at imaginationlibrary.com. The program will send your child one free book each month until they turn 5 years old. This is a great opportunity to build your child’s personal library and instill the love of books from an early age. For more information, call the library at (434) 676-3456.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail.com.