Church and Community Events for the week of Nov. 2 Published 3:46 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch. com.

NOVEMBER 3

AARP MEETING — The AARP Group #4014 will meet at 11 a.m. at Lucas Italian Restaurant, located at 932 Cycle Lane in South Hill. That’s across from the Walmart. Monthly meetings are held every first Wednesday and everyone is invited to come.

NOVEMBER 5

BRUNSWICK STEW FUNDRAISER — Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Brunswick Stew fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will take place at the firehouse, located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road, that’s at the intersection of Palmer Springs Road and Rough Road. Stew is $10 per quart and preorders are highly encouraged. You can do that by calling (434) 689-2739.

ANNUAL BANQUET — The annual banquet of the Lunenburg Senior Citizens’ Inc. will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. This will be held at the Peoples’ Community Center in Victoria. Errol Bragg from Maryland will be the guest speaker. He is the son of the late Frances Bragg, who served as director at the Senior Citizens’ Center for several years. For tickets, call (434) 676-8855.

NOVEMBER 8

ELECTION DAY — The time has arrived. If you haven’t cast a ballot yet, now’s your chance. Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you don’t know where your polling place is, call the Lunenburg County registrar’s office at (434)696-3071 to find out.

NOVEMBER 13

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY — Mt. Gazerine Baptist Church, located at 3606 Kenbridge Road in Blackstone, will celebrate its 158th church anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 13, beginning with the 11 a.m. service. The Rev. Dr. James Simmons and the New Gilfield RZUA Church of Victoria will also be guests for the anniversary. Mt. Gazerine was organized by faithful African-American Christian pathfinders one year before the Civil War ended. The public is cordially invited to attend and help celebrate this occasion.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.