CHS Student of the month Published 11:00 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

Central High School (CHS) is proud to announce that the November Student of the Month is Karma Hicks. Karma is a Junior at CHS. She is the daughter of Kimberly Fields of Kenbridge. Her teachers describe her as always pleasant and willing to help others. She always participates in class discussions and goes out of her way to be nice to everyone she encounters. In addition, Karma enjoys volunteering at the Bliss Store in Victoria. She also spends her time reading and watching wrestling. Her hobbies include listening to music and cooking. Her favorite subjects in school are Anatomy and Math.